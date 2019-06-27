Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month for June are Bria Thurman and Deonte’ McGoy. Bria Thurman – Girls Track Bria Thurman is a senior track and field athlete that finished seventh in the IHSA State 3A Meet in the shot put with a put of 41’ 3 ½”. She has been an integral part of the success of the Lady Redbirds track program which included a first ever Madison County Meet title. Article continues after sponsor message Deonte’ McGoy – Boys Track Deonte’ McGoy was a state qualifier as a junior in the 100-meter dash. He finished sixth in the state running a 10.79. Deonte’ also tied the school record in the 100-meter dash this season. See Art Fahrner Edward Jones Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/ or web page: https://www.edwardjones.com/financial-advisor/index.html?CIRN=SQlyxuT4%2Fw9xbXKHIrWVSCOV86jAXSGFYqz5dkBvBbrJrmOY%2FKFUHPt6%2FDH8V9GZqz5dkBvBbrJrmOY%2FKFUHPt6%2FDH8V9GZ Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending