Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month
ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month for June are Bria Thurman and Deonte’ McGoy.
Bria Thurman – Girls Track
Bria Thurman is a senior track and field athlete that finished seventh in the IHSA State 3A Meet in the shot put with a put of 41’ 3 ½”. She has been an integral part of the success of the Lady Redbirds track program which included a first ever Madison County Meet title.
Deonte’ McGoy – Boys Track
Deonte’ McGoy was a state qualifier as a junior in the 100-meter dash. He finished sixth in the state running a 10.79. Deonte’ also tied the school record in the 100-meter dash this season.
