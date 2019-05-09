ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are girls track and field/cheerleading athlete Lauren Weiner and baseball player Riley Phillips.

Lauren Weiner – Girls Track

Article continues after sponsor message

Lauren has had quite a spring in pole vaulting for the Lady Redbirds track team. She won the Collinsville Lady Kahok Invitational while setting a meet record of 9”6”. She also captured the SWC Championship of 9’8” which was also an Alton High School record. She is a junior who has big things ahead for her in track. Lauren was also All-Conference in cheerleading and a member of the state qualifying co-ed cheer squad.

Riley Phillips – Baseball

Riley is a pitcher and first baseman/outfielder for the varsity Redbirds baseball team. He is the team’s leading hitter as well as an outstanding pitcher. Earlier in the season, Riley was part of a combined no hitter by the Redbird pitching staff. As a junior, Riley will have another year as an outstanding athlete for the baseball Redbirds.

See Art Fahrner Edward Jones Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

More like this: