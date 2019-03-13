ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are girls bowler Ashley Westbrook and swimmer Noah Clancy. A summary of their athletic accomplishments is below.

Ashley Westbrook – Girls Bowling

In her senior year, Alton High's Ashley Westbrook began her state-run at bowling finals on Jan. 23 by having a 700 series with games of 248, 205 and 247 in a Southwestern Conference match against Belleville West. Ashley qualified for sectional when she finished fourth as an advancing individual at regionals with a 1122 series for six games averaging 187. At the sectional, Ashley was the top advancing individual with a 1244 series for 6 games averaging 207 which resulted in an invite to state finals.

While competing at State Finals in Rockford, Ashley ranked 29th overall on day one with a 6-game total of 1192 averaging 198.7. These scores carried over to day two at state. By the end of the two-day state finals, Ashley finished 28th overall with a pin total of 2382 for 12 games averaging 198.5.

Ashley had a great February and perfect timing for finishing strong.

Noah Clancy – Boys Swimming

Alton High's Noah Clancy made his third consecutive trip to the state finals this year in the 100 backstroke. He has finished in the top 12 each year, progressively improving. This year culminated a third-place IHSA finish at New Trier High School for Noah in his junior year. He also achieved a personal best time in this championship heat.

Competing at IHSA Sectional in Edwardsville, Noah won both the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Noah finished 25th at state in the breaststroke having to swim just 10 minutes after his preliminary heat in the backstroke.

Congratulations to both of these student-athletes and tremendous representatives of Alton High School.

