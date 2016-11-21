ALTON - Alton Police Department detectives made a break in the case of bomb threats called into both Alton High School and Alton Middle School on Sept. 19.

Kylee Collins, 19, was charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct, which are Class X Felonies. Collins was charged with knowingly transmitting reports that a bomb was present on the campus of Alton High School and Alton Middle School.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the Alton Police Department made the breaks in the case, despite the high school being located in Godfrey.

"Our officers and detectives did not let go of it," he said. "They kept chugging along until they got a break in the case and were able to make an arrest."

“We take any threat very seriously and I am proud of the joint efforts by both police agencies involved in this investigation," he said. "I am also thankful for all the area K-9 handlers who responded to help us ensure the schools were safe as well as the area churches who assisted in the evacuation process. The Alton School District students, staff, and parents did an excellent job maintaining order and calm in the wake of what is a scary situation when someone makes such a disturbing threat."

When the bomb threats were made to the schools, students from Alton High School were evacuated to the adjacent Heartland Baptist Church while the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District inspected the scene. A message was sent to parents of students after they were all successfully evacuated.

A second call to Alton Middle School also caused the entire school to be evacuated. Some of those students were evacuated to Calvary Baptist Church, while others were sent to Main Street Methodist Church before they were released early. All the evening events were also cancelled following those threats.

Alton Police Department investigators and investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked together to identify the subject who called in both bomb threats. Bail was set at $200,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Tognarelli. Collins is currently in custody at the Alton Jail.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

