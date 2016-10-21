Pvt. Zachary A. Tyler of Arnold, MO

EAST ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Zachary A. Tyler, of Arnold, Missouri, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 20 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Tyler enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist, and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

He will attend basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Tyler will also receive 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

His parents, and friends, said they are proud of his decision to serve his country and community. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Zachary and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

