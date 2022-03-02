Staff Sergeant Shawn Bernhardt with the U.S. Army says there are many advantages to joining that potential recruits might not be aware of.

“We are offering up to $50,000 in enlistment bonuses at the moment,” Bernhardt said. “We also have your college paid for either with the Post 9/11 GI Bill, Tuition Assistance, Reserve Select GI Bill, and Yellow Ribbon Program.”

In addition, basic training counts toward college credit, and their Credentialing Assistance pays for and secures IT certifications, nursing licenses, and more. Recruitment also grants access to VA home and business loans.

Bernhardt said the Army is looking for certain people with certain values.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Frankly, we are looking for those who are qualified. Most importantly, those who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Bernhardt said. “We are looking for those with the values that coincide with the Army values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.”

He also said the Army takes a number of steps to connect with potential recruits.

“We meet with high school students to inform them of the leadership and management skills they will learn while they serve,” Bernhardt said. “Our team also actively reaches out to those who have graduated to inform them of the Credential Assistance.”

Bernhardt said he has some advice for those considering an Army career.

“Listen to your Recruiters and your Drill Sergeants. We are trying to make sure you are prepared for Soldiering,” Bernhardt said. “Whether you are a cook, truck driver, mechanic, medic, work with satellites or computers, or whatever you choose to do, the work we do is important and we want to see you succeed.”

To learn more, visit goarmy.com.

More like this: