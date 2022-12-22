ST. LOUIS - The Armory STL is officially open! Now, they’re excited to announce a December to remember filled with exciting events. Kick off your holiday festivities with a Christmas party and the inaugural NYE STL celebration.

Now an Armory STL Christmas!

What’s better than Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, N’Sync, Bing Crosby, Backstreet Boys, and Christmas? Nothing! We’re bringing these Christmas classics to the Armory for a night of twinkling tinsel, too much eggnog, celebratory shenanigans, and lots of holiday cheer! Wear an ugly sweater (or don’t), sing carols, watch snippets of your favorite Christmas movies, and pretend you’re Buddy the Elf. Plus, the Super Happy Fun Slide is making a one-night, must-see appearance as the Super Happy Candy Cane. Tickets are not required for this event. Must be 21+ to attend.

Now an Armory STL Christmas! | Friday, December 23 | 8 p.m.

The Inaugural Armory NYE STL: A Dance Revolution

Experience NYE STL at the region’s most revolutionary entertainment destination. All-inclusive food stations featuring delicious, local selections and premium bar packages available from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., or from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with our precheck upgrade and VIP package. The VIP package allows you access to the Michelob Ultra Officers’ Club including a private bar, restrooms, and food stations. Enjoy live music from The Party Feels, an all-screen activation on the largest LED screen in the region, a champagne toast at midnight, and a stunning laser show to celebrate the new year. Tickets are required and can be purchased here. Must be 21+ to attend.

The Inaugural Armory NYE STL A Dance Revolution | Saturday, December 31 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

**Armory STL will be closed on Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25**

**Open to the public on Saturday, December 31 from 11 a.m. -6 p.m., closed 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Armory STL will reopen for the ticketed New Year’s Eve event at 8 p.m. Open to the public on Sunday, January 1 with standard operating hours starting at 11 a.m.**

Armory STL is located at 3660 Market St.