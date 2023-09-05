JERSEYVILLE - A wide range of charges including armed violence, battery in a public place, unlawful production of cannabis, and several more were filed in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings. Steven A. Gold Jr., 22, of Jerseyville, was charged with armed violence (category three), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents state that on Aug. 29, Gold unlawfully carried a loaded pistol on his person while in possession of a substance containing Vyvanse and while not on his own property or property he had been invited to. The pistol was allegedly “immediately accessible to the defendant at the time he carried it,” according to court documents.

Gold was charged with one Class 2 felony for armed violence and two Class 4 felonies for controlled substance possession and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $25,000.

Shelly A. Reed, 51, of Brighton, was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place. Court documents allege Reed pushed someone “against the wall by her neck and pulled her hair out of her head.” The incident reportedly took place on Aug. 27 at the Tri-County Rod & Gun Club in Brighton.

Reed was charged with a Class 3 felony and her bail was set at $15,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marc A. Wock, 39, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of a firearm while his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card was revoked, failure to surrender FOID card, unlawful production of cannabis sativa plants, theft of utility service, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

On Aug. 28, Wock allegedly possessed a Chiappa CF500 .22 caliber rifle and 50 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition after his FOID card had been revoked by the Department of State Police, according to court filings. Wock was also charged for failing to surrender his revoked FOID card to an appropriate law enforcement agency within 48 hours after receiving notice of its revocation from the Illinois State Police.

Wock was also charged with unlawful production of cannabis sativa plants. Court documents state he “knowingly produced eight cannabis sativa plants” on a property located on McClusky Road in Jersey County. The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act limits personal cultivation of cannabis to registered medical cannabis patients, who can only grow up to five plants under several other regulations.

Court documents also state Wock committed theft of utility service on July 5 after he “without authority diverted the public power supply owned by MJM Electric.” He was additionally charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

In total, Wock was charged with two Class 3 felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while his FOID card was revoked. He was also charged with one Class 4 felony for unlawful production of cannabis sativa plants. His bail was set at $30,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: