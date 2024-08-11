BELLEVILLE — A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, August 11, 2024, when a vehicle crashed into a residence on the 100 block of South 8th Street, resulting in the deaths of two individuals inside the home.

The Belleville Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 9:11 a.m.

Preliminary investigations have identified Matthew K. Thomas as a person of interest. Authorities have reason to believe that Thomas' actions were intentional, leading the case to be investigated as a double homicide.

Several local agencies initiated a search for Thomas, who was believed to be armed with a machete. The search concluded when the Belleville Police Department apprehended Thomas around 1:00 p.m.

The Belleville Police Department urges anyone with relevant information to contact them at 618-234-1212.