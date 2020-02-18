ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at 2500 Brown Street at the Shell Station in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scanner traffic said the suspect was armed with a handgun no other details was released about the suspect at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The Alton K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspect and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

More like this: