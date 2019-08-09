Armed Robbery Occurs at CVS on Washington Avenue in Alton Early Friday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Friday at CVS 2422 Washington in Alton. Article continues after sponsor message Police described the suspects as three males armed with handguns. After the robbery, the suspects fled in a vehicle. The police located the vehicle at which time the suspects fled into the woods at Elizabeth and Powhattan. The Alton K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspects and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending