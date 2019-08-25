Armed Robbery Occurs at Casey's on Washington Avenue in Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Casey's General Store 2517 Washington in Alton. Scanner traffic said the suspect was armed with a handgun. The person was described as wearing dark clothing and a red mask, he then quickly fled from the robbery on foot toward the car wash. Article continues after sponsor message No injuries were reported. The Alton K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspect and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending