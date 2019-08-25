Armed Robbery Occurs at Casey's on Washington Avenue in Alton
ALTON - An armed robbery occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Casey's General Store 2517 Washington in Alton.
Scanner traffic said the suspect was armed with a handgun. The person was described as wearing dark clothing and a red mask, he then quickly fled from the robbery on foot toward the car wash.
No injuries were reported.
The Alton K9 Unit responded and assisted by conducting a track of the suspect and the case remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.