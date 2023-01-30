EAST ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Kristin P. Prince, 41, of Mesa, Arizona, to 168 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. He was fined $300 and $200 in special assessments.

Following his release from federal prison, Prince must complete five years of supervised release. According to court documents, the offenses occurred in January and February 2021, just months after Prince was released from state prison for convictions of identity theft and felony Aggravated DUI.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of consequences for out-of-state individuals who infect our communities with methamphetamines,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I applaud the efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to disrupt the illegal chain of drug distribution into southern Illinois.”

Prince was still being supervised by the State of Arizona when he was caught distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to the Metro East on multiple occasions through the U.S. Postal Service.

“Methamphetamine remains the scourge of the Midwest, hurting our communities again and again,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers, head of Drug Enforcement Administration operations in southern Illinois. “Prince has proven he’ll take any action to make money off his illegal drug organization. It’s appropriate that federal authorities are matching that behavior with action that will keep this drug dealer behind bars for years.”

A federal grand jury indicted Prince on Dec. 14, 2021, for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Prince pled guilty on Aug. 29, 2022. The DEA and USPIS conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.

