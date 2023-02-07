Couples names: Ariel Moore and Muhammed Morris

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: May 6, 2021

What makes your relationship special? Im from alton illinois and he is from queens new york . Me and Muhammed (current bf) met playing call of duty a game online and we gamed and chatted over the headset for about 3months then videochatted exchanged numbers after another month he flew me out to New York where I met him for the first time and fell in love I stayed in New York for 1yr 3months seen the city and more and October 28th 2022 I came back to Illinois and brung him here with me and now we been living here since ?? making memories and engaged.

Share a memory you have made together: I took him to see the caves in alton since new york (the city)doesn't have any thing like that he absolutely loved it and I enjoyed seeing and being on a beach for the first time when he brung me to new york

