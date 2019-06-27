ALTON - Argosy in Alton is back open for business and also conducted a hiring job fair on Wednesday and again from 3-6 p.m. Thursday.

Argosy had been closed 45 days since May 3.

During their closure, Argosy was able to find work for 50 of their team members at sister-casinos River City Casino and Hollywood Casino. During the time of closure, Argosy paid full-time employees benefits Of 300 employees, Argosy lost 16 due to their extended closure.

That said, there will be a job fair from 3-6pm on Wednesday and 10a-1p on Thursday at the Argosy Annex located at 410 Piasa in Alton

Link to job fair information: https://pngaming.jobs/alton-il/property-job-fair-626-627/42C116B1B7EB4E40BD2EAA3CBBCA256E/job/

Michael Barker, Director of Marketing Argosy Alton and River City Casino said: “We’re excited to get teammates and guests back in action.”

