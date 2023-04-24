ALTON — Argosy Casino Alton is expanding its gaming space in new and exciting ways with opening of “The Music Hall”. With the opening of The Music Hall, Argosy will now boast over 500 of the latest slot machines and be able to offer new and existing players a brand-new play area.

“We have heard from so many of our guests – when are you going to expand your gaming floor?” said Randy Peterson, Vice President and General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton. “We are so pleased to be able to expand our offerings to give our players what they’ve asked for. Our slot and facilities teams have worked very hard to create this space and we are so pleased with the results!”

The area will officially open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special drawing to celebrate the opening.



