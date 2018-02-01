ALTON - Argosy Casino Alton will be holding a Scratch Card fundraiser this Saturday, February 3 beginning at 8am.

The Scratch Cards will be available while supplies last for a minimum donation of $5 to the American Cancer Society’s, Relay For Life. All of the scratch cards will have Free SlotPlay prizes between $5 and $1,000.

“Cancer impacts everyone, and this is a great opportunity for guests to come in and make a donation to an organization that is helping save lives. "said Joelle Shearin, Vice President and General Manager. “100% of the donation will go to Relay for Life and 100% of the scratch cards are winners. This is truly a win win."

Argosy will also be hosting other events and fundraisers in the upcoming months for organizations such as Dream Home Charities, YWCA, and local food pantries.

For the information please check our website – http://argosyalton.com

