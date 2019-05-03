ALTON – Argosy Casino in Alton made an announcement late Thursday night that it would temporarily suspend operations due to the flooding of the Mississippi River at 4 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019.

Although officials do not expect the casino to be closed for a prolonged period, they cannot predict when the Mississippi River will recede to the point that it will be able to resume operation.

“Extensive rains and elevated river levels have caused flooding conditions on roadways and limited access to our property. Our guests are encouraged to visit our other Hollywood St. Louis Casino & Hotel or River City Casino & Hotel which have not been impacted, said Steve Peate, vice president, and general manager. “We will continue to work diligently to resume operations once we can ensure our safety of everyone traveling in the area.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

