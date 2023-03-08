ALTON - A new dining outlet is opening in the Argosy Casino in Alton sometime later this spring, but few details are available just yet.

Director of Marketing Operations Michael Kipper confirmed there will be a new restaurant coming to Argosy Casino in Alton this spring, but said he had no other details to offer right now beyond what the casino has shared on social media.

On Monday, March 6, Argosy posted this statement on their Facebook page:

“We're excited to announce a tasty, new dining outlet coming to Argosy Casino Alton this Spring! We're thrilled to welcome a new world of flavors to our property,” they said.

They went on to state the current Captain’s Table Buffet will close and the area will be repurposed.

“The Captain's Table Buffet will close permanently as we make plans to see the buffet space reimagined,” they said. “Be sure to keep up with us on social media - more updates to come!”

Several in the comment section indicated their excitement about a new food option being available at the casino.

“It’s about time,” Amy Jo wrote. “Very needed - food options awful,” Tom Wink added. Matt Wegman wrote, “Finally something else!!!!”

Kipper said he expects more details will be available toward the end of this month or in early April. Stayed tuned to Riverbender.com and the Argosy Casino Facebook page for updates.

