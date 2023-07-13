ALTON — Argosy Casino Alton is expanding its dinning offerings with the opening of River Side Grille, a new casual fare restaurant specializing in comfort foods and local favorites. The restaurant was named by the Argosy Casino team members to celebrate the property’s long-standing site along the banks of the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled to be offering another great dining option for our guests,” said Randy Peterson, Vice President and General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton. “We have worked diligently to create an exciting new food outlet for both local and regional visitors to enjoy fantastic offerings created by our culinary team.”

River Side Grille’s menu will feature appetizers like shrimp cocktail and soups such as “Maggie’s Award Winning” White Chicken Chili, alongside cooked-to-order steaks and “Joy’s Famous” Chicken Fried Chicken, which will be made from scratch daily.

A soft opening is planned for Friday, July 21. Once open, River Side Grille will be open from 4 pm to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays. Expanded hours are expected to be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit: www.argosyalton.com.

