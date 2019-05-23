ALTON - Argosy Casino Alton on Thursday morning announced it will temporarily suspend operations due to Mississippi River flooding at 6 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2019.

This was the second time this month, Argosy has temporarily closed the property. The property was previously closed on Friday, May 3, and reopened on Thursday, May 16.

"The recent extensive rains combined with already elevated river levels continue to create flooding conditions on area roadways and limits access to our property. Our guests are encouraged to visit our other area mychoice properties - Hollywood St. Louis Casino & Hotel or River City Casino & Hotel." said Steve Peate, Vice President and General Manager. “We will continue to work diligently to resume operations once we can ensure the safety of our guests and team members."

For more information go to www.ArgosyAlton.com

