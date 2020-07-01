ALTON - Argosy Casino in Alton opened its doors Wednesday morning and was greeted with a large group of customers.

Face coverings will be required except for when people are eating and drinking. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the casino.

General Manager Steve Peate said a full deep clean and sanitizing of the casino has taken place and placards are in place to distinguish the six-foot social distancing requirement. Constant sanitation efforts will also be made daily to make sure everyone in the casino remains safe.

He added that crew members have worked hard to prepare the building for the opening and are excited for the arrival of customers.

The casino has been closed for nearly four months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

