WOOD RIVER - June 22, 2017. On Wednesday June 21st, the Power of the Giraffe Not for Profit made more of Carol's Care Packages for area cancer patients on location at Argosy Casino. This basket build was made possible by a generous donation of $1000 from Argosy Casino. The Power of the Giraffe NFP volunteers along with employees from Argosy made 70 of Carol's Care Packages, and then delivered 40 to the Cancer Center of Excellence at OSF St. Anthony's in Alton, IL. The other 30 packages will be delivered to the Oncology and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital BJC at a later date.

“Thank you to Argosy Casino for the generous gift and helping to share Carol's story. Thank you to ALL the volunteers who helped make these care packages today. Thank you to the volunteers behind the scenes.” Dale Alcorn/Founder says "Our organization is only able to fulfill its mission through the hard work of our volunteers and the donations from individuals and corporate sponsors. We are humbled that Argosy Casino has joined in to help cancer patients in the Riverbend."

The Power of the Giraffe Organization strives to assist area families rise above their battle with cancer and inspire others to "stick their necks out" and help those in the fight with cancer.

For more information on Power of the Giraffe and their upcoming events, fund raisers and donation information please visit www.powerofthegiraffe.org or visit them on Facebook.

