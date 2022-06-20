GODFREY - Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup are set to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique at their grand opening event on June 29, 2022. Housed at the salon in Godfrey, Illinois, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners Elizabeth and Jessica aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.

“We are thrilled to offer our community a selection of size-inclusive clothing. Every woman deserves the opportunity to confidently express her own style through her clothing, no matter her size. At BRUSH Boutique, we know you’ll find something that speaks to you,” co-owner Elizabeth Campbell said. Most of the styles found at BRUSH Boutique will be available in sizes small through 3XL.

Honeycut Creek Candles and Marigolds Boutique Cut Flower Farm will also be at the grand opening event held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4 PM to 7 PM at BRUSH Hair + Makeup, 5302 Godfrey Rd., in Godfrey. BRUSH Boutique will be open for shopping on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 PM to 7 PM, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM, and during your salon appointments.

BRUSH Hair + Makeup, founded in 2016 by owner Elizabeth Campbell, is a full-service salon, meticulously designed for a luxurious and relaxing experience. Customers are skillfully served by highly trained, passionate, and creative stylists and makeup artists at every appointment. BRUSH now offers size-inclusive clothing at their new on-site boutique, BRUSH Boutique, co-owned by Elizabeth Campbell and Jessica Grace.

