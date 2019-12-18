SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Area schools were closed Monday and Tuesday and many businesses also shut down early in the first major snowfall even with winter officially not here.

Winter officially begins Saturday, Dec. 21.

Many youths pulled out their sleds, made snowmen and tossed snowballs throughout the area over the two-day storm.

The rest of the week, temps will rise and the snow will melt. Today there will be a high of only 32 degrees and low of 19 degrees, but Thursday, there will be a high predicted of 43 degrees Friday, 46 degrees Saturday and 50 degrees Sunday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Area Avoids Direct Snow/Ice Hit: National Weather Service Warns Of Persistent Cold
Feb 12, 2025
Budzinski Introduces Bill to Improve Veteran Access to STEM Scholarships
Mar 12, 2025
St. Louis Officials Confirm Death Of Unhoused Woman On Clark Avenue
Feb 18, 2025
Snow, Sleet, and Ice Expected in St. Louis Area On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
Feb 11, 2025
Cold Temps Persist: Snow Accumulations Will Vary Across St. Louis Region To Wednesday
Feb 18, 2025

 