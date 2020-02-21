CHAMPAIGN - In the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament on Friday morning, Edwardsville's Luke Odom and Lloyd Reynolds advanced to the semifinal round.

The Tigers' Luke Odom won his first match on Thursday by tech fall against Josh Knudten of Libertyville. Odom then wrestled Friday and beat Brayden Thompson of Montini a mid-decision 10-1 and now advances to the semifinal and will wrestle Kai Conway of Barrington.

Lloyd Reynolds beat Ryan Hannah of West Chicago 3-1 on Thursday and then came back on Friday and beat Fabian Gonzalez when Gonzalez was disqualified. Reynolds will now wrestle Jalen Grant in the semifinal round.

Blake Moss advanced on Thursday by pinning Tudor Ursu of Glenbrook South in 3:06. He then lost to Sandburg’s Kevin Zimmer on Friday by pin. He will now wrestle Nikokas Mishka.

Other area wrestlers - Dylan Gvillo of Edwardsville, Austin Bauer of Edwardsville and Damien Jones of Alton - advanced in the wrestle backs.



At 126 pounds, Edwardsville’s Dylan Gvillo lost 10-2 to Sam Spencer of Huntley. He then wrestled Alex Lalezas of Chicago Mount Carmel in a first-round wrestle back on Friday and won by pin. He now will wrestle Nick Minnito in the second round of wrestle backs.

At 132 pounds, Austin Bauer was pinned in 2:35 by Tommy Curran of DeKalb. He then faced Huntley’s Andrew Lira (29-11) in a first-round wrestle back and won in overtime 8-6. Bauer will now face Ethan Stiles in the second round of wrestle backs.

At 170 pounds, Alton’s Damien Jones lost to Ron Kruse 6-3 on Thursday. He then faced Doug Pham and won 9-3. Jones will now wrestle Cole Pradel in the second round of wrestle backs.

Will Zupanci and Drew Gvillo of Edwardsville were knocked out of the tournament on Friday.

Will Zupanci, wrestling at 160 pounds, lost 16-0 on a technical fall to Joe Chapman of Oak Park-River Forest. Zupanci then lost to DeKalb’s Damien Lopez in the first-round wrestle back and was eliminated.

Drew Gvillo, at 170 pounds, dropped a 9-3 decision to Antonio Torres of Waubonsie Valley. Gvillo then in the first-round wrestle backs, where he lost to Carter Maggio of St. Charles and was also eliminated

