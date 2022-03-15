JERSEYVILLE - Meda Miller celebrated her 105th birthday on March 12, 2022, and she is still as sharp as they come. Meda's birthday celebration was held at Liberty Village of Jerseyville in the Media Room. Family and friends were in attendance and refreshments were served.

Judy Tharp, activity director, said Meda is the "sweetest, kindest, and most considerate and loving person" she knows.

"She is always thanking everyone for their help and consideration," she said.

Meda said the keys to living a long and successful life are the following: "I always live each day to the fullest. I have strong values and faith, and that keeps me going. You have to just take one life one day at a time."

Judy said Meda is in the Bounce-Back area of Liberty Village and hopes to go to her Bethalto home again.

When Meda turned 100 2017, there was a story in Riverbender.com. In the story, she said her license had just been recently renewed. She was still very active at that time and had climbed an apple tree in her yard to retrieve some fruit.

"Someone found her up there and asked what she was doing, and she said she was trying to get the apples before kids in the neighborhood could throw rocks and knock them down," her nephew said at that time.

Meda had some great words to close with for others to think about: "Kindness and helping others goes a long way."

