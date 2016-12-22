Each year close to Christmas, I try to write about someone who is in need of last-minute help at Christmas.

This year, I chose Angela Combs, a mother of four children in Carrollton. She has 12-year old twins, and has been unable to work since Nov. 5, 2013, because of cancer complications. She said she has been waiting for 32 months to hear a yes or no about disability benefits.

“I have been looking for assistance with no luck,” she said in the letter to me. “I need help with rent, utility bills, coats for my kids and Christmas. I am the wife of a hard-working truck driver and mother of four wonderful children. I am a woman of a life that has forever been changed by chronic back pain and cancer.”

“Most of my working career as a certified nursing assistant allowed me the privilege of taking care of elderly or disabled individuals in hospitals, nursing homes or private home settings. I loved the work I did. It was the most rewarding job I could have ever asked for.

“On the morning of Nov. 6, 2013, my career as a certified nursing assistant came to an end. After I watched my children safely meet the school bus, I proceeded to leave for work as usual. Unfortunately, I never made it to work that day. As I left the house, I fell down our front steps and was unable to get up without assistance. I was taken to Jersey Community Hospital where I was informed I had sustained a compression fracture of T7 vertebrae.

“In December 2013, I met with Dr. Ravindra Shitut, an orthopedic specialist. On this first visit, Dr. Shitut asked if I worked. I informed him that I was a certified nursing assistant and provided in-home health care. Dr. Shitut’s responded, ‘not anymore.’ After several appointments later and still no pain relief, I underwent T7 vertebroplasty in January 2014.”

Combs continued: “Later in January 2014, I began having soaking night sweats. The night sweats were so bad that I had to wake my husband so we could change the bed linens and I would have to shower. Because of my history with blood clots, I knew I could not take any hormone pills, so I put off going to the doctor. Then in February 2014, along with my night sweats, red sores began to cover my body. My primary doctor was unable to give me a definitive diagnosis. I was prescribed various antibiotics and creams but nothing seemed to work. Since I had no income, I could not afford the co-payments for all of the doctor visits and prescriptions. I stopped going to the doctor.

“My back pain continued for months. I received a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. My long days were spent sitting, laying down and standing for short amounts of time. I repeated this process often, as staying in any one position for too long was very painful. If I lay flat in bed all night, I was unable to get up by myself in the morning.”

A routine mammogram in December 2014 also greatly affected her life.

“The results of my mammogram indicated enlarged lymph nodes under both of my arms. My primary doctor cancelled my appointment with the neurosurgeon and scheduled an appointment with an oncologist. I was diagnosed with CLL/SLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma). The cancer had been in my system for a while. The soaking night sweats and red sores I had been experiencing were both symptoms of the CLL/SLL. I started chemo treatments on Dec. 18, 2014.

“While being treated for my first bout with cancer, I was hospitalized four times and had several emergency room visits due to various complications. Easter and Mother’s Day were spent in the hospital. I completed chemo in May 2015.

“I was not without side effects from the chemotherapy. I developed neuropathy in my hands and feet. The pain in my back escalated. I took pain medications every day just to function minimally. My feet hurt constantly and made me trip often. If I did not use my cane, I would fall. I started dropping things very often since my hands were numb or tingly most of the time.”

On Aug. 6, 2015, after a long summer of falls, Combs received some positive news that she was in remission.

“CLL/SLL was not curable like other cancers, but the symptoms were manageable. (Remission occurs when levels get down to a certain point that causes the symptoms to disappear but they will always come back.) I thought things would start looking up. I had never been so wrong. My pain was much worse. It was unsafe for me to drive because of the amount of pain medication I was taking.

On Dec. 7, 2015, her life took another bad turn.

“I found a new lump. An appointment with my oncologist on Dec. 17 confirmed the cancer was back. I started taking Imbruvica, which was a new chemo pill. This medication was expensive and had side effects. I was nauseated most of the time and it caused bone pain. The bone pain I had because of this medicine was excruciating! Traditional chemo was an option and may be used in the future if Imbruvica does not work for me. A stem cell transplant using my own cells has also been discussed.

“My present health conditions continue to keep me from engaging in typical activities of daily living. On Feb. 10, 2016, my primary doctor ordered a hospital bed for me because I still cannot lie flat and cannot get in and out of bed by myself. I am hopeful that the bed will help me, provided it is approved by my insurance. If my insurance does not approve it, then I will not be able to afford it.

“I am not able to take a shower without using a shower chair. If I desire to take a bath in the jet tub, my husband has to lift me out. This is unfortunate because taking a bath does help with my back pain. I cannot vacuum, sweep or mop the floors. I cannot stand long enough to wash and dry dishes or cook a meal. I cannot fold towels or heavy clothing. I can no longer go grocery shopping by myself.

“Since we live 15 minutes out of town, I must rely on my oldest daughter to take her younger siblings to school events and activities with their friends. She, herself, has a young daughter and works a full-time job. I have missed multiple events at my children’s school. I can only enjoy overnight stays with my granddaughter if my husband is home to help me take care of her.”

Combs said her back pain and cancer prevent her from earning income for her family.

“Without a second income, the financial stress for me and my family has been overwhelming. I am constantly worrying if we will have enough money for groceries and household items. Trying to keep on a tight budget just for the necessities is challenging each week. By the time my husband and I figure out the funds for what we absolutely need, there is very little for anything extra. I have had to explain to my children that going out to eat, going to the movies, going to church camp, going bowling or going to the science museum are all activities we simply cannot afford.”

Combs said she hopes someone could help her with her disability benefits.

“Receiving disability income would allow my family and I to worry less about every day finances and concentrate more on spending whatever amount of time I have left with my family,” she said.

The Combs family definitely needs help this Christmas. I encourage a church, a business person or anyone who feels they could help to contact her before Christmas. I don’t have an address, but here is her phone number and e-mail address: Angela Combs: (217) 204-2004; tjcakc98@gmail.com.

