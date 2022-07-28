ALTON - Riverbend area woman Andrea Moore continues to inspire with her performances in pageant competitions. This time, she was runner-up in the prestigious World's Miss Tourism Pageant in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center. Andrea participated in the Mrs. Division of the event, which was packed with solid entries, she said.

She described the World's Miss Tourism Pageant as one of her greatest experiences in these types of events. She has participated in pageants since 2017 and has been a winner nearly every time.

"I haven't been in that many pageants, but this was definitely my biggest ever," she said. "It was a fun experience. I loved visiting Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg while I was in Tennessee. I was hoping for the overall win, but walking away with some awesome trophies, a crown, sash, and a fur jacket for winning the Role Model honor is so special to me.

"I loved having my husband, Jeff Moore, there and he helped me a lot both mentally and physically from watching me practice to helping buckle my shoes and also giving me good luck hugs and positive vibes."

Role Model was a category that all women could vie for at the pageant, so the competition was high. Andrea said she was so thankful to capture that title.

She said her costume portion of the event was so fun and she has now been asked to make a couple of appearances at local events after those photos have been viewed. She sent a special thank you to Lillian Bates of By Design 136 Front Street in Alton for her alterations and sewing work.

"Lillian does a phenomenal job," Andrea said. "She will be a go-to person for me now in these kinds of situations. She met my timelines when I needed them and I couldn't say enough about what she did with my dress and costumes."

Andrea is an area teacher and has four children. She said it takes a lot of discipline to compete on this level. She keeps track of her calories and works to stay fit by walking and lifting weights each week. She has a gym at her house. Andrea said getting so close to the championship is kind of "addicting when you get so close to winning." "It makes you want to improve and try a little harder for the next adventure," she said.

Andrea said a lot goes into preparing for the pageants from the physical fitness part, to hair, nails, makeup, teeth whitening, and practicing what you will do when you get there.

She assists with the Miss Illinois USA Pageant and has helped produce some winners of local and high-level contests. She loves mentoring and serving as a coach for younger girls.

Andrea again commended her husband, who is also a state police officer, for being the rock in her life as her husband and father of her children.

"He is my everything and I wouldn't be a Mrs. without him! I hope to always be a role model for others with or without a queen title," she closed.

