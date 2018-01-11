Edwardsville High School's hockey match scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Thursday against St. Louis University High School at East Alton Ice Rink has been cancelled.

The Calhoun at Carrollton girls basketball game for Thursday night is cancelled until Friday, with JV starting at 6 p.m. and varsity to follow.

All athletic events for Roxana School Districts have been cancelled Thursday night due to the potential of inclement weather.

Marquette Catholic High School has canceled these Thursday night events - the freshman girls basketball game, scheduled at Mater Dei, and the Scholar Bowl contest at Triad - due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The Lady Spartan Classic games scheduled for Thursday night will be moved to Friday 1/12/18 in White Hall, with 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. game starts. The schedule is as follows:

West Gym:

5:00 p.m. - Greenfield/NW vs. North Greene

6:30 p.m. - Litchfield vs. Brussels

East Gym:

5:00 p.m. - Western-Payson vs. West Central

6:30 p.m. - South County vs. Madison

The only Winchester Tournament game being played Thursday will be the West Central vs. Greenfield Northwestern game at 4 p.m.

Updated WInchester Tournament Schedule

Friday, January 12th

4:00 Calhoun vs Rushville-Industry *PLAYED IN BLUFFS*

5:30 Routt vs Brown County *PLAYED IN BLUFFS*

4:00 West Central vs Greenfield Northwestern

5:30 Western vs PORTA

7:00 Camp Point Central vs Triopia

8:30 Payson-Seymour vs North Greene

If you have a weather cancellation, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

