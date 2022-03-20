Area Unemployment Stats Considerably Lower In January 2022 Over Last YearSPRINGFIELD – Area cities and counties showed a remarkable decrease in unemployment over the year from January 2022 to January 2021 in recently released Illinois Department of Employment Security stats.

Edwardsville was down to a 3.0 percent unemployment rate compared to 4.7 percent from January 2022 to January 2021, while Alton dropped to 5.7 percent from 9.3 percent, Granite City to 4.9 percent from 6.4 percent and East St. Louis still was high at 8.4 percent compared to 12.1 percent in 2021. In the counties, Madison County is at 4.4 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago, Macoupin County is at 4.5 percent from 6.3 percent in January 2021, Jersey is at 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent, Greene County at 4.7 percent from 7.8 percent and Calhoun is at 4.9 percent from 6.6 percent. St. Clair County is at 5.5 percent from 7.8 percent a year ago in January.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in 12 Metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

“Today’s data reflects Illinois’ increasingly strong economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities.”

Statewide, the Metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – January 2022

Metropolitan Area

January 2022*

January 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.1%

6.4%

-2.3

Carbondale-Marion

5.1%

6.9%

-1.8

Champaign-Urbana

4.4%

6.3%

-1.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.1%

7.9%

-2.8

Danville

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.3%

7.4%

-2.1

Decatur

7.4%

10.1%

-2.7

Elgin

5.9%

8.3%

-2.4

Kankakee

6.8%

8.7%

-1.9

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.1%

7.1%

-2.0

Peoria

5.9%

8.2%

-2.3

Rockford

8.7%

11.1%

-2.4

Springfield

5.1%

7.6%

-2.5

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.7%

6.7%

-2.0

Illinois Statewide

5.3%

7.8%

-2.5

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Metropolitan Area

January

January

Over-the-Year

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

91,500

84,800

6,700

Carbondale-Marion MSA

55,700

53,800

1,900

Champaign-Urbana MSA

109,700

109,900

-200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,637,500

3,443,700

193,800

Danville MSA

25,500

25,300

200

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

176,900

171,000

5,900

Decatur MSA

47,400

45,300

2,100

Elgin Metro Division

246,500

232,500

14,000

Kankakee MSA

41,600

41,600

0

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

405,800

393,400

12,400

Peoria MSA

162,000

157,400

Article continues after sponsor message

4,600

Rockford MSA

141,000

135,600

5,400

Springfield MSA

105,800

100,200

5,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

230,500

227,000

3,500

Illinois Statewide

5,846,000

5,579,700

266,300

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jan 2022

Jan 2021

Over the Year Change

IL Section of St. Louis MSA

Bond County

4.5 %

6.2 %

-1.7

Calhoun County

4.9 %

6.6 %

-1.7

Clinton County

3.5 %

4.7 %

-1.2

Jersey County

4.2 %

6.1 %

-1.9

Macoupin County

4.5 %

6.3 %

-1.8

Madison County

4.4 %

6.4 %

-2.0

Monroe County

2.9 %

4.3 %

-1.4

St. Clair County

5.5 %

7.8 %

-2.3

Cities

Alton City

5.7 %

9.3 %

-3.6

Belleville City

5.5 %

8.4 %

-2.9

Collinsville City

5.0 %

7.1 %

-2.1

East St. Louis City

8.4 %

12.1 %

-3.7

Edwardsville City

3.0 %

4.7 %

-1.7

Granite City

4.9 %

7.8 %

-2.9

O'Fallon City

4.5 %

6.4 %

-1.9

Counties

Greene County

4.7 %

6.4 %

-1.7

Randolph County

4.0 %

5.7 %

-1.7

Washington County

2.8 %

4.2 %

-1.4

Other Areas

LWIA 21

4.9 %

6.7 %

-1.8

LWIA 22

4.4 %

6.4 %

-2.0

LWIA 24

4.8 %

6.8 %

-2.0

Southwestern EDR

4.6 %

6.6 %

-2.0

Metro East Highlights

The January 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.7 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.0 percentage points from the January 2021 rate of 6.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,862 in January 2022 to 333,652 from 336,514 in January 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,079 to 318,123 in January 2022 from 314,044 in January 2021. There were 15,529 unemployed people in the labor force in January 2022. This is a decrease of -6,941 compared to the 22,470 unemployed in January 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in January 2022 was 230,400 compared to 227,150 in January 2021, which is an increase of +3,250.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+4,175), Manufacturing (+450), Other Services (+425), Government (+425), Information (+425), Professional and Business Services (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-2,125), Construction (-225), Financial Activities (-125), and Natural Resources and Mining (-25).


Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

More like this:

Madison County Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.0 Percent in January 2025; Edwardsville, Alton Both Show Lower Marks
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in February
Mar 30, 2025
Unemployment Rates Decline In Collinsville, Belleville, and O’Fallon
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Stable, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in January
Mar 12, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Up in December
Jan 26, 2025

 