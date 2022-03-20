Area Unemployment Stats Considerably Lower In January 2022 Over Last Year
SPRINGFIELD – Area cities and counties showed a remarkable decrease in unemployment over the year from January 2022 to January 2021 in recently released Illinois Department of Employment Security stats.
Edwardsville was down to a 3.0 percent unemployment rate compared to 4.7 percent from January 2022 to January 2021, while Alton dropped to 5.7 percent from 9.3 percent, Granite City to 4.9 percent from 6.4 percent and East St. Louis still was high at 8.4 percent compared to 12.1 percent in 2021. In the counties, Madison County is at 4.4 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago, Macoupin County is at 4.5 percent from 6.3 percent in January 2021, Jersey is at 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent, Greene County at 4.7 percent from 7.8 percent and Calhoun is at 4.9 percent from 6.6 percent. St. Clair County is at 5.5 percent from 7.8 percent a year ago in January.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in 12 Metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.
“Today’s data reflects Illinois’ increasingly strong economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities.”
Statewide, the Metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – January 2022
Metropolitan Area
January 2022*
January 2021**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
4.1%
6.4%
-2.3
Carbondale-Marion
5.1%
6.9%
-1.8
Champaign-Urbana
4.4%
6.3%
-1.9
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
5.1%
7.9%
-2.8
Danville
6.3%
8.2%
-1.9
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
5.3%
7.4%
-2.1
Decatur
7.4%
10.1%
-2.7
Elgin
5.9%
8.3%
-2.4
Kankakee
6.8%
8.7%
-1.9
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
5.1%
7.1%
-2.0
Peoria
5.9%
8.2%
-2.3
Rockford
8.7%
11.1%
-2.4
Springfield
5.1%
7.6%
-2.5
St. Louis (IL-Section)
4.7%
6.7%
-2.0
Illinois Statewide
5.3%
7.8%
-2.5
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Metropolitan Area
January
January
Over-the-Year
2022*
2021**
Change
Bloomington MSA
91,500
84,800
6,700
Carbondale-Marion MSA
55,700
53,800
1,900
Champaign-Urbana MSA
109,700
109,900
-200
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,637,500
3,443,700
193,800
Danville MSA
25,500
25,300
200
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
176,900
171,000
5,900
Decatur MSA
47,400
45,300
2,100
Elgin Metro Division
246,500
232,500
14,000
Kankakee MSA
41,600
41,600
0
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
405,800
393,400
12,400
Peoria MSA
162,000
157,400
Article continues after sponsor message
4,600
Rockford MSA
141,000
135,600
5,400
Springfield MSA
105,800
100,200
5,600
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
230,500
227,000
3,500
Illinois Statewide
5,846,000
5,579,700
266,300
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Jan 2022
Jan 2021
Over the Year Change
IL Section of St. Louis MSA
Bond County
4.5 %
6.2 %
-1.7
Calhoun County
4.9 %
6.6 %
-1.7
Clinton County
3.5 %
4.7 %
-1.2
Jersey County
4.2 %
6.1 %
-1.9
Macoupin County
4.5 %
6.3 %
-1.8
Madison County
4.4 %
6.4 %
-2.0
Monroe County
2.9 %
4.3 %
-1.4
St. Clair County
5.5 %
7.8 %
-2.3
Cities
Alton City
5.7 %
9.3 %
-3.6
Belleville City
5.5 %
8.4 %
-2.9
Collinsville City
5.0 %
7.1 %
-2.1
East St. Louis City
8.4 %
12.1 %
-3.7
Edwardsville City
3.0 %
4.7 %
-1.7
Granite City
4.9 %
7.8 %
-2.9
O'Fallon City
4.5 %
6.4 %
-1.9
Counties
Greene County
4.7 %
6.4 %
-1.7
Randolph County
4.0 %
5.7 %
-1.7
Washington County
2.8 %
4.2 %
-1.4
Other Areas
LWIA 21
4.9 %
6.7 %
-1.8
LWIA 22
4.4 %
6.4 %
-2.0
LWIA 24
4.8 %
6.8 %
-2.0
Southwestern EDR
4.6 %
6.6 %
-2.0
Metro East Highlights
The January 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.7 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.0 percentage points from the January 2021 rate of 6.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -2,862 in January 2022 to 333,652 from 336,514 in January 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,079 to 318,123 in January 2022 from 314,044 in January 2021. There were 15,529 unemployed people in the labor force in January 2022. This is a decrease of -6,941 compared to the 22,470 unemployed in January 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in January 2022 was 230,400 compared to 227,150 in January 2021, which is an increase of +3,250.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+4,175), Manufacturing (+450), Other Services (+425), Government (+425), Information (+425), Professional and Business Services (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).
Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-2,125), Construction (-225), Financial Activities (-125), and Natural Resources and Mining (-25).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
More like this: