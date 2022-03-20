SPRINGFIELD – Area cities and counties showed a remarkable decrease in unemployment over the year from January 2022 to January 2021 in recently released Illinois Department of Employment Security stats.

Edwardsville was down to a 3.0 percent unemployment rate compared to 4.7 percent from January 2022 to January 2021, while Alton dropped to 5.7 percent from 9.3 percent, Granite City to 4.9 percent from 6.4 percent and East St. Louis still was high at 8.4 percent compared to 12.1 percent in 2021. In the counties, Madison County is at 4.4 percent from 6.4 percent a year ago, Macoupin County is at 4.5 percent from 6.3 percent in January 2021, Jersey is at 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent, Greene County at 4.7 percent from 7.8 percent and Calhoun is at 4.9 percent from 6.6 percent. St. Clair County is at 5.5 percent from 7.8 percent a year ago in January.

Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in 12 Metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

“Today’s data reflects Illinois’ increasingly strong economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities.”

Statewide, the Metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – January 2022



Metropolitan Area January 2022* January 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 6.4% -2.3 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 6.9% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.4% 6.3% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.1% 7.9% -2.8 Danville 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.3% 7.4% -2.1 Decatur 7.4% 10.1% -2.7 Elgin 5.9% 8.3% -2.4 Kankakee 6.8% 8.7% -1.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.1% 7.1% -2.0 Peoria 5.9% 8.2% -2.3 Rockford 8.7% 11.1% -2.4 Springfield 5.1% 7.6% -2.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 7.8% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Metropolitan Area January January Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 91,500 84,800 6,700 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,800 1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,700 109,900 -200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,637,500 3,443,700 193,800 Danville MSA 25,500 25,300 200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 176,900 171,000 5,900 Decatur MSA 47,400 45,300 2,100 Elgin Metro Division 246,500 232,500 14,000 Kankakee MSA 41,600 41,600 0 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 405,800 393,400 12,400 Peoria MSA 162,000 157,400 Article continues after sponsor message 4,600 Rockford MSA 141,000 135,600 5,400 Springfield MSA 105,800 100,200 5,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 230,500 227,000 3,500 Illinois Statewide 5,846,000 5,579,700 266,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jan 2022 Jan 2021 Over the Year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA Bond County 4.5 % 6.2 % -1.7 Calhoun County 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7 Clinton County 3.5 % 4.7 % -1.2 Jersey County 4.2 % 6.1 % -1.9 Macoupin County 4.5 % 6.3 % -1.8 Madison County 4.4 % 6.4 % -2.0 Monroe County 2.9 % 4.3 % -1.4 St. Clair County 5.5 % 7.8 % -2.3 Cities Alton City 5.7 % 9.3 % -3.6 Belleville City 5.5 % 8.4 % -2.9 Collinsville City 5.0 % 7.1 % -2.1 East St. Louis City 8.4 % 12.1 % -3.7 Edwardsville City 3.0 % 4.7 % -1.7 Granite City 4.9 % 7.8 % -2.9 O'Fallon City 4.5 % 6.4 % -1.9 Counties Greene County 4.7 % 6.4 % -1.7 Randolph County 4.0 % 5.7 % -1.7 Washington County 2.8 % 4.2 % -1.4 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.9 % 6.7 % -1.8 LWIA 22 4.4 % 6.4 % -2.0 LWIA 24 4.8 % 6.8 % -2.0 Southwestern EDR 4.6 % 6.6 % -2.0

Metro East Highlights

The January 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.7 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -2.0 percentage points from the January 2021 rate of 6.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,862 in January 2022 to 333,652 from 336,514 in January 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,079 to 318,123 in January 2022 from 314,044 in January 2021. There were 15,529 unemployed people in the labor force in January 2022. This is a decrease of -6,941 compared to the 22,470 unemployed in January 2021.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in January 2022 was 230,400 compared to 227,150 in January 2021, which is an increase of +3,250.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+4,175), Manufacturing (+450), Other Services (+425), Government (+425), Information (+425), Professional and Business Services (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-2,125), Construction (-225), Financial Activities (-125), and Natural Resources and Mining (-25).



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

