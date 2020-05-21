SPRINGFIELD – Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,800 wild turkeys during the 2020 Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2019 statewide turkey harvest of 15,190. The statewide preliminary total includes the 2020 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,744 birds, a record total, and compares with the 2019 youth harvest of 1,392 turkeys. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2020 season dates were April 6-May 7 in the South Zone and April 13-May 14 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 28-29 and April 4-5 statewide.

Spring turkey hunting was suspended at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,285 wild turkeys during all regular season segments in the South Zone, compared with 5,959 last year in the south. The preliminary harvest total for all regular season segments in the North Zone this year was 7,771 wild turkeys, compared with 7,832 in northern counties in 2019.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2020 were Jefferson (508), Jo Daviess (464), Marion (444), Pike (404), and Randolph (379).

A table with county preliminary harvest totals for the 2020 Illinois Spring Turkey Season, and 2019 comparable harvest totals, is below.

Illinois Spring Turkey Season Harvest County Totals

County

2020

2019

ADAMS

321

331

ALEXANDER

142

163

BOND

159

153

BOONE

79

66

BROWN

244

227

BUREAU

170

212

CALHOUN

246

201

CARROLL

152

179

CASS

202

254

CHAMPAIGN

36

20

CHRISTIAN

41

53

CLARK

233

179

CLAY

264

232

CLINTON

116

111

COLES

45

50

CRAWFORD

217

227

CUMBERLAND

78

64

DEKALB

11

12

DEWITT

55

42

DOUGLAS

9

7

EDGAR

89

80

EDWARDS

93

98

EFFINGHAM

144

120

FAYETTE

284

259

FORD

19

9

FRANKLIN

203

183

FULTON

377

402

GALLATIN/HARDIN

221

224

GREENE

153

170

GRUNDY

59

56

HAMILTON

251

227

HANCOCK

327

344

HENDERSON

128

142

HENRY

110

108

IROQUOIS

84

80

JACKSON

329

295

JASPER

147

136

JEFFERSON

508

480

JERSEY

194

169

JODAVIESS

464

542

JOHNSON

197

220

KANE

3

1

KANKAKEE

47

51

KENDALL

14

17

KNOX

270

265

LAKE

10

5

LASALLE

102

115

LAWRENCE

163

128

LEE

85

90

LIVINGSTON

38

34

LOGAN

47

39

MACON

36

36

MACOUPIN

319

270

MADISON

283

220

MARION

444

328

MARSHALL/PUTNAM

127

108

MASON

150

182

MASSAC

98

83

MCDONOUGH

129

149

MCHENRY

101

86

MCLEAN

65

62

MENARD

108

98

MERCER

224

234

MONROE

166

141

MONTGOMERY

190

162

MORGAN

157

130

MOULTRIE

43

36

OGLE

147

165

PEORIA

136

139

PERRY

240

218

PIATT

5

14

PIKE

404

383

POPE

277

310

PULASKI

122

107

RANDOLPH

379

383

RICHLAND

151

117

ROCK ISLAND

217

203

SALINE

122

102

SANGAMON

116

124

SCHUYLER

249

239

SCOTT

93

101

SHELBY

146

118

ST CLAIR

152

140

STARK

18

13

STEPHENSON

188

184

TAZEWELL

72

77

UNION

311

310

VERMILION

118

127

WABASH

56

58

WARREN

61

61

WASHINGTON

175

144

WAYNE

372

303

WHITE

188

139

WHITESIDE

116

162

WILL

43

80

WILLIAMSON

284

249

WINNEBAGO

169

169

WOODFORD

81

63

