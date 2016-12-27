Here's a look at the opening games of holiday basketball tournaments involving area teams this coming week.

BOYS

ALTON – AT 74TH CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: The Redbirds open play at the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Addison Trail of suburban Chicago; the winner plays the Champaign Central-Mount Vernon winner at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final is set for Friday night.

CARROLLTON – 65TH WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: The Hawks begin play at the 65th Waverly Holiday Tournament with a game against Springfield Lutheran; the game is set for noon Monday. The winner moves into a 1:30 p.m. Tuesday quarterfinal game against the Jacksonville Routt-Greenview winner. The semifinals are set for Wednesday afternoon and the final at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC – FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: The Eagles and Explorers are in the traditional Freeburg-Columbia tournament, which Freeburg hosts this year. Both CM and Marquette are in Pool B of the tournament, which gets under way Monday when the Eagles meet Dupo at 10:30 a.m. and Marquette clashes with Lebanon at noon.

The Eagles play again at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Lebanon; the Eagles and Explorers play each other at noon Tuesday as pool play continues. Pool play runs through Wednesday, with the final taking place between the Pool A and B winners at 7 p.m Thursday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC – VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: McGivney Catholic's inaugural varsity holiday tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday when the Griffins meet Flora in Vandalia. Group play continues for McGivney at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday against Patoka and 6:30 p.m. against Shelbyville. The final is set for 8 p.m. Thursday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN – BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT: Metro East Lutheran takes on Nashville at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the opening game of the Breese Mater Dei tournament, then plays Carlyle at 8 p.m. Tuesday in pool play, which continues through Thursday; the final is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

ROXANA, JERSEY – PICKNEYVILLE DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC: Roxana and Jersey find themselves in the Duster Thomas Classic in Pickneyville for the holidays; the Shells begin at 9 a.m Tuesday at the PHS Auxiliary Gym against host Pickneyville, while Jersey clashes with Carterville at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Gym. After Tuesday play, teams will be placed in to gold, silver or bronze brackets, depending on how they fared in pool play. The final is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER, BUNKER HILL – CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: East Alton-Wood River is in the Carlinville tournament again this year; the Oilers begin play at 6:30 p.m. Monday against the host Cavaliers, then meet Mount Olive at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Minutemen meet up with Litchfield at 8 p.m. Monday to begin play; B-Hill meets Staunton at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pool play concludes Wednesday, with the final set for 8 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS

EDWARDSVILLE – AT OSWEGO EAST TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville girls will be hitting the road for their holiday tournament this year, heading to the Oswego East Tournament near Joliet. The Tigers open with Joliet Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday; the winner moves into a quarterfinal contest at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Machesney Park Harlem-Metea Valley winner.

The semifinals are set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, with the final taking place at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

ALTON – STATE FARM HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC: Alton heads to Jefferson City Helias in the Missouri state capital for the State Farm Holiday Hoops Classic, opening up against Columbia Hickman at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner plays the Jefferson City Helias-Benton winner at 7 p.m. Thursday, with that winner moving into the final at 7 p.m. Friday.

JERSEY, BRUSSELS, HARDIN-CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CIVIC MEMORIAL - JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: The host Panthers are joined by Brussels, Hardin-Calhoun, Carrollton and Civic Memorial for the Jersey Holiday Tournament; it gets under way Tuesday with the host Panthers meeting CM at 3 p.m., Brussels taking on Taylorville in the tournament opener at noon, Carrollton meeting Freeburg at 1:30 p.m. and Hardin-Calhoun meeting the Raiders at 6 p.m. The host Panthers close out the day with a game against Freeburg at 7:30 p.m.

Pool play concludes Wednesday, with the first-place teams from Pools A and B meeting for the title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN, ROXANA – LEBANON/WESCLIN CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT: Piasa Southwestern's girls are in the Lebanon/Wesclin Christmas tourney, where they open up with an 11 a.m Monday game against Columbia; the winner moves into a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday quarterfinal contest; the Shells open play at 3:30 p.m Monday against Red Bud, with the winner going into a 5 p.m. Tuesday quarterfinal clash. The semifinals are set for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the final set for 8 p.m. Thursday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER – CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: Like the Oiler boys, the EAWR girls are in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament; they open play at 5 p.m. Monday against the Cavaliers, then meet Nokomis at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Carlinville Middle School gym and Greenfield Northwestern at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Minutemaids open with Litchfield at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Middle School gym, then open Tuesday's slate at 12:30 p.m. against Staunton and close out pool play against Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girls final will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

