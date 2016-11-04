Three teams from the area remain in the 43rd IHSA Football Championship; all three teams will be playing Saturday as the postseason reaches its second round.

One of those teams will be traveling to the Chicago area for its game; the other two will be at home for their contests. Here's a brief look at all three games.

CLASS 8A – EDWARDSVILLE AT OSWEGO: The 9-1 Tigers, 23-20 overtime winners at Tiger Stadium over Oak Park-River Forest last week, head to the far southwest suburbs of Chicagoland as they meet the Southwest Prairie Conference's Panthers, 10-9 winners over Joliet West on a last-second field goal; the Panthers go into the game at 10-0. The Tigers are the 12 seed in Class 8A, the Panthers the 5 seed.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Oswego; the game will be streamed at IHSA.tv for fans who cannot make the trip. There is a small charge to view the stream; more details are available at IHSA.tv.

Article continues after sponsor message

The winner of Saturday night's contest will meet the winner of Saturday afternoon's second-round clash between Homewood-Flossmoor and Glen Ellyn Glenbard West; that game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

CLASS 1A – TUSCOLA AT CARROLLTON: Undefeated Tuscola, going into the game at 10-0 on the year, travels to ninth-seeded Carrollton (7-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors of the Central Illinois Conference eliminated Oblong 52-7 in the opening round last week, while the Hawks out of the Western Illinois Valley South, blanked eighth-seeded Camp Point Central 46-0 to advance to Saturday's game.

CLASS 1A – BRIDGEPORT RED HILL AT HARDIN-CALHOUN: Hardin-Calhoun produced the shock result of the opening round last week as the Warriors eliminated defending Class 1A state champion Arcola 8-0 on the road. The win send the 12th-seeded Warriors into the second round, where they will host 13 seed Bridgeport Red Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Little Illini Conference's Salukis advanced with a 20-7 win over Decatur Lutheran in the opening round last week; the Warriors are 7-3 going into the clash, while the Salukis are 6-4. The winner of this game takes on the Tuscola-Carrollton winner in the quarterfinals next week.

Full details on the games can be found at the IHSA web site, IHSA.org.

More like this: