A number of Riverbender.com area teams advanced to the IHSA state competitive cheerleading finals next week by placing in the top six in sectional meets held this past Saturday. Here's a look at the results:

CARTERVILLE SECTIONAL

In the Carterville sectional, both Roxana and East Alton-Wood River advanced to state by placing in the fop five of the small team 2 competition.

Paris won the sectional with a score of 86.51 points, with Fithian Oakwood the runner-up with a score of 82.13. The Shells came in third to qualify for state by scoring 81.03 points, and the Oilers also advanced with a fourth-place finish, having a score of 80.03. The fifth and final spot for the state finals went to New Berlin, with a score of 78.43 points.

Caitlin Salt Fork was sixth at 75.07 points, followed by St. Elmo at 74.57 points, eighth place went to St Joseph-Ogden at 69.33 points, Monticello was ninth with a score of 68.93, Arcola was 10th with a score of 65.91, Shelbyville came in 11th with a score of 65.31 and Bethany Okaw Valley came in 12th with a score of 56.44.

In the medium team competition, Columbia won the sectional with a score of 90,39 points, Highland and Effingham tied for second with scores of 88.51 points, but both teams qualified for state, Mt. Vernon was fourth 85.36 points, and Waterloo was the final state qualifier, coming in fifth with a score of 85.04.

Civic Memorial came in sixth with a score of 77.33 points, Mascoutah finished seventh at 76.61, Jersey was eighth with a score of 75.87, Jacksonville placed ninth at 68.31, and rounding out the top ten was Rochester, who scored 68.29 points.

The 11th place school was Lincoln, who scored 68.00 points, Champaign Centennial was 12th with a score of 61,67 points, Danville was 13th with a score of 60.60 points, Champaign Central came in 14th with a score of 55.66, and Rantoul was 15th, coming in at 47.40 points.

