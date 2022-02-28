Area Swimmers Have Strong Performance At State, But Don't Advance To Final Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WESTMONT - The Riverbender.com area swimmers did well, but couldn't advance in the first day of the IHSA boys swimming meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville's 200-yard medley relay team of Evan Grinter, Cohen Osborn, Owen Gruben and Eddie Myers came in at 1:39.07, while Father McGivney Catholic's Jude Henke swam the 50-yard freestyle at 21.75 seconds. Osborn had a time of 51.60 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, while in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of Myers, Austin Norcio, Logan Oertle and Grinter came in at 1:30.70 and Osborn had a time of 51.32 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending