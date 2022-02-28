WESTMONT - The Riverbender.com area swimmers did well, but couldn't advance in the first day of the IHSA boys swimming meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Edwardsville's 200-yard medley relay team of Evan Grinter, Cohen Osborn, Owen Gruben and Eddie Myers came in at 1:39.07, while Father McGivney Catholic's Jude Henke swam the 50-yard freestyle at 21.75 seconds. Osborn had a time of 51.60 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, while in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' team of Myers, Austin Norcio, Logan Oertle and Grinter came in at 1:30.70 and Osborn had a time of 51.32 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.

