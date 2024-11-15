Students Recognized In America Recycles Day Poster Contest Sponsored By Madison County Green Schools Program
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 had four students recognized as part of the 2024 America Recycles Day Poster Contest, hosted by Madison County Green Schools Program. Other area students were also recognized.
The theme for this year’s ARD contest was, “I want to be recycled.” There were 352 entries from 17 schools.
This year’s winners in the poster contest are as follows:
Kindergarten – 2nd grades
1st- Giovanni Zendejas, Eunice Smith Elementary
2nd - Georgia Zobrist, Highland Primary
3rd - Quinn Siebert, Leclaire Elementary
3rd – 5th grades
1st- Arianna Spaulding, West Elementary
2nd - Julia Augustson, Meadowbrook Intermediate
3rd - Caroline Hall, Grigsby Intermediate
6th – 8th grades
1st - Lauren Wilson, Coolidge Junior High
2nd - Katherine Fitzgerald, St. Mary’s Middle School
3rd - Molly Basye, Highland Middle
9th – 12th grades
1st - Kseniya Kharitonova, Roxana High School
2nd - Kylie Minarick, Roxana High School
3rd - Kamryn Bronnbauer & Mason Leonard, Granite City High School
First-place honorees received a $75 VISA Gift Card, while second place ($50) and third place ($25) also received a VISA Gift Card.
