GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 had four students recognized as part of the 2024 America Recycles Day Poster Contest, hosted by Madison County Green Schools Program. Other area students were also recognized.

The theme for this year’s ARD contest was, “I want to be recycled.” There were 352 entries from 17 schools.

This year’s winners in the poster contest are as follows:

Kindergarten – 2nd grades

1st- Giovanni Zendejas, Eunice Smith Elementary

2nd - Georgia Zobrist, Highland Primary

3rd - Quinn Siebert, Leclaire Elementary

3rd – 5th grades

1st- Arianna Spaulding, West Elementary

2nd - Julia Augustson, Meadowbrook Intermediate

3rd - Caroline Hall, Grigsby Intermediate

6th – 8th grades

1st - Lauren Wilson, Coolidge Junior High

2nd - Katherine Fitzgerald, St. Mary’s Middle School

3rd - Molly Basye, Highland Middle

9th – 12th grades

1st - Kseniya Kharitonova, Roxana High School

2nd - Kylie Minarick, Roxana High School

3rd - Kamryn Bronnbauer & Mason Leonard, Granite City High School

First-place honorees received a $75 VISA Gift Card, while second place ($50) and third place ($25) also received a VISA Gift Card.

