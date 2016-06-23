



ROLLA, Mo. - Just over 1,200 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 14, 2016, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.



Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.



Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri S&T is a public research university of 8,135 students and is part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.



For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.







HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS (if listed)





Belleville, Illinois



Kenneth Nicholas Bassler, master of science in engineering management

Christopher Aaron Brenner, bachelor of science in architectural engineering

Houston Robert Linder, bachelor of science in ceramic engineering, summa cum laude



Collinsville, Illinois



Erich J. Frechman, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude

Lucas Adam Krumwiede, master of science in civil engineering



Cottleville, Missouri



Chris Allen Kelley, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering



Granite City, Illinois



Kenneth Anthony Bonk, bachelor of science in engineering management

Tyler Zane Hendrick, bachelor of science in electrical engineering



Highland, Illinois



Austin Akira Happold, bachelor of science in chemical engineering



St. Charles, Missouri



Austin Kelly Anderson, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude

Robert Joseph Baniak, bachelor of arts in history

Aaron Christopher Davis, master of science in computer science

Kathleen Marie Fowler, bachelor of science in chemical engineering

Nathaniel J. Franklin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, cum laude

Natalie Marie Frenz, master of science in mechanical engineering

Ross Edward Hoover, bachelor of science in mining engineering, cum laude

Peter James Joplin, master of science in civil engineering

Anthony Robert Kipp, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude

Nicholas Steven Koval, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude

Anthony Everett Labanca, bachelor of science in chemical engineering

Heather Lynn Montani, bachelor of science in chemical engineering

Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in biological sciences, magna cum laude

Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude

Michael Gregory Niehoff, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude

George Leonard Nugent, bachelor of science in civil engineering, magna cum laude

Louis Edward Pape II, Ph.D. in systems engineering

Charles David Phillips, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude

Juan David Remolina, bachelor of arts in economics, summa cum laude

Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in applied mathematics, summa cum laude

Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in physics, summa cum laude

Timothy Andrew Ringling, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude

Nicholas Eugene Smith, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, summa cum laude

Rolla Starkey, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Zachary Joseph Tanner, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude

Jared Tompkin, bachelor of science in information science and technology

Matthew Ryan Wedewer, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude

Kyle steven Wegener, bachelor of science in computer engineering

William Bryce Whitworth, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Allie Marie Wilson, bachelor of science in biological sciences



St. Peters, Missouri



Danielle Nicole Grieve, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude



Troy, Illinois



Brett Matthew Conway, bachelor of science in mining engineering



Weldon Spring, Missouri



Scott James Lueddecke, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering



Wood River, Illinois



Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in architectural engineering

Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in civil engineering

