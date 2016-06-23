ROLLA, Mo. - Just over 1,200 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 14, 2016, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri S&T is a public research university of 8,135 students and is part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.

For more information, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS (if listed)

Belleville, Illinois

 Kenneth Nicholas Bassler, master of science in engineering management
 Christopher Aaron Brenner, bachelor of science in architectural engineering
 Houston Robert Linder, bachelor of science in ceramic engineering, summa cum laude

Collinsville, Illinois

 Erich J. Frechman, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude
 Lucas Adam Krumwiede, master of science in civil engineering

Cottleville, Missouri

 Chris Allen Kelley, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Granite City, Illinois

 Kenneth Anthony Bonk, bachelor of science in engineering management
 Tyler Zane Hendrick, bachelor of science in electrical engineering

Highland, Illinois

 Austin Akira Happold, bachelor of science in chemical engineering

St. Charles, Missouri

 Austin Kelly Anderson, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
 Robert Joseph Baniak, bachelor of arts in history
 Aaron Christopher Davis, master of science in computer science
 Kathleen Marie Fowler, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
 Nathaniel J. Franklin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, cum laude
 Natalie Marie Frenz, master of science in mechanical engineering
 Ross Edward Hoover, bachelor of science in mining engineering, cum laude
 Peter James Joplin, master of science in civil engineering
 Anthony Robert Kipp, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude
 Nicholas Steven Koval, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
 Anthony Everett Labanca, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
 Heather Lynn Montani, bachelor of science in chemical engineering
 Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in biological sciences, magna cum laude
 Emily Anna Mariah Mulawa, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
 Michael Gregory Niehoff, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
 George Leonard Nugent, bachelor of science in civil engineering, magna cum laude
 Louis Edward Pape II, Ph.D. in systems engineering
 Charles David Phillips, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
 Juan David Remolina, bachelor of arts in economics, summa cum laude
 Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in applied mathematics, summa cum laude
 Juan David Remolina, bachelor of science in physics, summa cum laude
 Timothy Andrew Ringling, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude
 Nicholas Eugene Smith, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, summa cum laude
 Rolla Starkey, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
 Zachary Joseph Tanner, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude
 Jared Tompkin, bachelor of science in information science and technology
 Matthew Ryan Wedewer, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, summa cum laude
 Kyle steven Wegener, bachelor of science in computer engineering
 William Bryce Whitworth, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
 Allie Marie Wilson, bachelor of science in biological sciences

St. Peters, Missouri

 Danielle Nicole Grieve, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, cum laude

Troy, Illinois

 Brett Matthew Conway, bachelor of science in mining engineering

Weldon Spring, Missouri

 Scott James Lueddecke, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Wood River, Illinois

 Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in architectural engineering
 Matt Thomas Dare, bachelor of science in civil engineering

