Area Students Receive Dean's List Recognition From Greenville University

GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2022 semester.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Alton, IL

Kaitlyn Hutson, junior

Kara Plunkett, junior

Eva Schwaab, junior

Moriah Summers, senior

Elizabeth Sutton, junior


Bethalto, IL

Mariah Harned, senior

Ian Heflin, sophomore

Alyssa Jones, junior


East Alton, IL

Stephanie Kamp, junior

Article continues after sponsor message


Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, senior


Godfrey, IL

Abbigail Van Voorhis, senior

Hope Wind, junior


Granite City, IL

Alyssa Comer, senior

Kristen Hall, junior


Jerseyville, IL

Molly Heitzig, senior

Neasha Hill, senior

Samantha Tallman, senior


Wood River, IL

Chance Foss, senior

Ashly McElroy, senior

More like this:

Several Area Students Receive Greenville University Dean's List Recognition
Jan 16, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean’s List For Fall 2024
Mar 29, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Duckworth Statement on DoD Inspector General Launching Investigation into Pete Hegseth’s Use of Signal to Discuss Airstrike Plans
Today

 