Area Students Receive Dean's List Recognition From Greenville University
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Alton, IL
Kaitlyn Hutson, junior
Kara Plunkett, junior
Eva Schwaab, junior
Moriah Summers, senior
Elizabeth Sutton, junior
Bethalto, IL
Mariah Harned, senior
Ian Heflin, sophomore
Alyssa Jones, junior
East Alton, IL
Stephanie Kamp, junior
Glen Carbon, IL
Hannah Beck, senior
Godfrey, IL
Abbigail Van Voorhis, senior
Hope Wind, junior
Granite City, IL
Alyssa Comer, senior
Kristen Hall, junior
Jerseyville, IL
Molly Heitzig, senior
Neasha Hill, senior
Samantha Tallman, senior
Wood River, IL
Chance Foss, senior
Ashly McElroy, senior
