Area Students Receive Dean's List Recognition From Greenville University

GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Alton, IL

Kaitlyn Hutson, junior

Kara Plunkett, junior

Eva Schwaab, junior

Moriah Summers, senior

Elizabeth Sutton, junior



Bethalto, IL

Mariah Harned, senior

Ian Heflin, sophomore

Alyssa Jones, junior



East Alton, IL

Stephanie Kamp, junior

Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, senior



Godfrey, IL

Abbigail Van Voorhis, senior

Hope Wind, junior



Granite City, IL

Alyssa Comer, senior

Kristen Hall, junior



Jerseyville, IL

Molly Heitzig, senior

Neasha Hill, senior

Samantha Tallman, senior



Wood River, IL

Chance Foss, senior

Ashly McElroy, senior

