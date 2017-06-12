GREENVILLE, Ill.- The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College (now Greenville University) for the Spring 2017 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton, IL

Holly Badgley, SR
Precious Frazier, SR

Brighton, IL

Phillip Reedy, SR

Carrollton, IL

Caleb Watts, SR

East Alton, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Robin Ingersoll, SR

Edwardsville, IL

Jessie Chappel, SO
Maxwell Gabriel, SR
Emilee Hug, SR

Godfrey, IL

Nicholas Ferguson, JR
Joan Verbais, SR

Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, SO

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, SR

More like this:

Local Students Named To Greenville University Spring 2025 Dean's List
May 21, 2025
Body of 25-Year-Old East St. Louis Man Found in Frank Holten Lake On July 4, 2025
Jul 7, 2025
Pontoon Beach Man Struck By Vehicle Dies On I-255 Near Caseyville
Jun 25, 2025
Greenville University Honors The Class Of 2025
May 17, 2025
I-70 Lane Closures Near Greenville Begin June 2, 2025
May 29, 2025

 