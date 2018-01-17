GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2017 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Alton, IL

Andrew Wegescheide, Senior
Austin Schillinger, Junior

Brighton, IL

Kimberly Behrends, Sophomore

Carrollton, IL

Caleb Watts, Senior
Leslie Rimbey, Senior

Edwardsville, IL

Jaime Armstrong, Senior
Jessie Chappel, Sophomore

Godfrey, IL

Alayna Moore, Senior
Joshua Postelle, Junior
Molly Hamilton, Junior

Granite City, IL

Gabrielle Hartin, Junior
Heather Lawrence, Senior
Jenna Taylor, Junior
Jordan James, Sophomore
Kori Nesbit, Junior
Rebecca Bailey, Senior

Hartford, IL

Hannah Flannery

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, Senior

