ROLLA, Mo. - Rachel Jones of Bethalto and Kyle Robertson of Edwardsville participated in commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Jones obtained a bachelor of science, metallurgical engineering, cum laude, while Robertson graduated with a bachelor of science, electrical engineering.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 800 candidates received degrees during commencement ceremonies. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.





More like this: