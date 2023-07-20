Area Students On Blackburn College Dean's List For Spring 2023
CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Several area students are on the list. They are all shown below.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Luke Atkinson
Brighton, IL
Natalie Keith
East Alton, IL
Dawson Klunk
Dylan Klunk
Godfrey, IL
Rebecca Adney
Granite City, IL
CJ Pittman
Jerseyville, IL
Evan Hopper
Wood River, IL
Kameron Tharp
