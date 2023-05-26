GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2023 semester.

Alton, IL

Elizabeth Sutton, senior

Bethalto, IL

Megan Belangee, senior

Janie Edel, senior

Carrollton, IL

Hannah Stringer, senior

East Alton, IL

Bryan Copeland, senior

Stephanie Kamp, senior

Edwardsville, IL

Madelyn Stephen, senior

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, senior

Godfrey, IL

Hope Wind, senior

Granite City, IL

Grace Phillips, senior

Jerseyville, IL

Kaylee Fisher, senior

Molly Heitzig, senior

Samantha Tallman, senior

Wood River, IL

Chance Foss, senior

Jacey Trask, junior

To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: