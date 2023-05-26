Area Students Make Greenville University Spring Dean's List
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2023 semester.
Alton, IL
Elizabeth Sutton, senior
Bethalto, IL
Megan Belangee, senior
Janie Edel, senior
Carrollton, IL
Hannah Stringer, senior
East Alton, IL
Bryan Copeland, senior
Stephanie Kamp, senior
Edwardsville, IL
Madelyn Stephen, senior
Glen Carbon, IL
Hannah Beck, senior
Godfrey, IL
Hope Wind, senior
Granite City, IL
Grace Phillips, senior
Jerseyville, IL
Kaylee Fisher, senior
Molly Heitzig, senior
Samantha Tallman, senior
Wood River, IL
Chance Foss, senior
Jacey Trask, junior
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
