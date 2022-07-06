QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 159th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at QU Football Stadium at 2:00 p.m. The May 2022 graduating class is comprised of 156 undergraduates and 32 graduate degree recipients.

Brighton, Illinois

Nicholas Messinger, Master of Business Administration



Carrollton, Illinois

Cameryn Leigh Varble, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science



Edwardsville, Illinois

Margaret L. Brumback, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Erik Weiler, Master of Business Administration



Godfrey, Illinois

Haley Marie Milazzo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing



Granite City, Illinois

Morgan Taylor Tanksley, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Ralph M. Oakley '80 and William E. "Bill" Taylor '60 were awarded Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Oakley also delivered the commencement address.

As commencement speaker, Ralph Oakley challenged students to recall their personal journeys to Quincy University and shared the diverse responses he had received when posing this question to alums from many eras.

Oakley encouraged graduates to infuse their next steps with passion. "Following your passion will more likely make you happy, make you feel content with who you are and what you're doing, and it will also likely make you a unique contributor in a world that needs your contribution."

