Area Students Are Quincy University Spring Grads
QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 159th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at QU Football Stadium at 2:00 p.m. The May 2022 graduating class is comprised of 156 undergraduates and 32 graduate degree recipients.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Brighton, Illinois
Nicholas Messinger, Master of Business Administration
Carrollton, Illinois
Cameryn Leigh Varble, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Edwardsville, Illinois
Margaret L. Brumback, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Erik Weiler, Master of Business Administration
Godfrey, Illinois
Haley Marie Milazzo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Granite City, Illinois
Morgan Taylor Tanksley, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Ralph M. Oakley '80 and William E. "Bill" Taylor '60 were awarded Honorary Degrees of Doctor of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Oakley also delivered the commencement address.
As commencement speaker, Ralph Oakley challenged students to recall their personal journeys to Quincy University and shared the diverse responses he had received when posing this question to alums from many eras.
Oakley encouraged graduates to infuse their next steps with passion. "Following your passion will more likely make you happy, make you feel content with who you are and what you're doing, and it will also likely make you a unique contributor in a world that needs your contribution."
More like this: