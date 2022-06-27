ROLLA, Mo. - Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.

A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Saturday, May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Area Students Listed:

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude



Edwardsville, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

62025, Matthew Barton, bachelor of science, computer engineering

62025, Matthew Barton, bachelor of science, computer science

62025, Luke Goeckner, bachelor of science, computer science, summa cum laude



Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Grant Gill, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, summa cum laude

62034, John Schoeberle, master of science, mechanical engineering



Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Alejandro Lopez, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

62035, Simon Nguyen, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude

More like this: