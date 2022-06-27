ROLLA, Mo. - Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.

A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Saturday, May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Area Students Listed:

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude


Edwardsville, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

62025, Matthew Barton, bachelor of science, computer engineering

62025, Matthew Barton, bachelor of science, computer science

62025, Luke Goeckner, bachelor of science, computer science, summa cum laude


Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Grant Gill, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, summa cum laude

62034, John Schoeberle, master of science, mechanical engineering


Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Alejandro Lopez, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

62035, Simon Nguyen, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude

More like this:

Edward Merica Graduates Cum Laude With Mechanical Engineering Degree From Iowa State
Feb 5, 2025
Marquette Catholic Students Shine at ACES Competition
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville Native Megan Kalb Named To Marquette University's Fall 2024 Dean's List  
Jan 13, 2025
Community Leader Patricia Lowe Announces Candidacy for Edwardsville District 7 School Board
Feb 5, 2025
Edwardsville Students Earn University-Madison Fall 2024 Dean's List Honors
Jan 6, 2025

 