QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 366 students received the honor during the Spring 2019 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below: HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME Bethalto, IL Samantha Harshbarger Carrollton, IL Cameryn Varble East Alton, IL Haley Milazzo Edwardsville, IL Erik Weiler Glen Carbon, IL Cole Cimarolli Godfrey, IL Marta Caballero García Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women.