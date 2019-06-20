Area Students are Mentioned in Quincy University Spring 2019 Dean's List
QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 366 students received the honor during the Spring 2019 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Bethalto, IL
Samantha Harshbarger
Carrollton, IL
Cameryn Varble
East Alton, IL
Haley Milazzo
Edwardsville, IL
Erik Weiler
Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli
Godfrey, IL
Marta Caballero García
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women.
More like this: