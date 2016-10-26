WHAT IS "STEM'?

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. It’s a big focus in education around the country because the demand for STEM jobs is so high. The projections show that the increase and demand for STEM related careers is far outpacing growth in all other occupations. In fact, by 2020 there will be 1 million more computer science jobs than students who can enter the labor force as skilled workers. Leadership tomorrow depends on how we educate and inspire our students today so we can fill all of these STEM jobs in the future. Data shows it’s important to get kids started in STEM early on. In fact, 4 out of 5 college students majoring in a STEM field made the decision to do so in high school or earlier.

A strong foundation in math is so important because it’s a gateway to higher level thinking and to all science and technology related subjects. Computer programming is in almost everything around you so it’s a very important skill to have. It is important to introduce kids to STEM concepts in a creative, engaging and challenging environment.

At Sylvan we want to build excitement for STEM early on, so our classes are designed to be really fun and interactive. Kids just love them! We know that the earlier we can get kids to understand that STEM is cool, the better we can set them up for success down the road. All EDGE programs have group dynamics, so kids can bring their friends or make new ones! When they are with friends, the learning environment becomes more engaging and fun!

