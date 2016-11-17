GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, NEW ATHENS 27: Lauren Fischer had 10 points as Marquette Catholic defeated New Athens 35-27 in a consolation-bracket game of the Columbia Tipoff Classic Wednesday night.

The Explorers improved to 1-1 and will face tonight's Metro East Lutheran-Waterloo winner in the consolation final at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

ROXANA 46, MADISON 41: Abby Palen's 15 points helped Roxana get past Madison 46-41 Wednesday to advance to the Dupo Cat Classic final Saturday afternoon.

The Shells went to 2-0 on the year with the win and will take on either Marissa or Valmeyer at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the final.

Hannah Rexford followed a 27-point performance in the first round against East Alton-Wood River with a 14-point game.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36, DUPO 19: East Alton-Wood River bounced back from an opening-round loss to backyard rival Roxana to move into Saturday's consolation-bracket final with a 36-19 win over host Dupo in the Dupo Cat Classic

Carly Campbell had 15 points to pace the Oilers (1-1). They will meet either McGivney Catholic or Waterloo Gibault in Saturday afternoon's consolation final.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LEWIS AND CLARK 89, KASKASKIA 66: Will Sides' 20-point night helped Lewis and Clark upend Kaskaskia 89-66 in a NJCAA Region 24 game in Centralia Wednesday.

Tobi Ewuosho had 17 points for the Trailblazers, with Brian Hinton scoring 15 and Keonte Bridge and Marcus Nesby getting 12 each.

Lewis and Clark hosts Gateway Prep at 3 p.m. Saturday and the Washington University JV team at 7 p.m. Monday at River Bend Arena on the LCCC campus in Godfrey.

BOYS BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2,792, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2,083: Civic Memorial improved to 4-0 on the year with a 2,792-2,083 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division win over East Alton-Wood River at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Zach Hagen led the Eagles with a 617 series; the set included a third game of 226. Devin Davis rolled a 567 set, Zac Cathorall had a 546, Cory Jackson a 543 and Gage Jennings a 519.

Tyler Hayes led the Oilers with a 504 series.

CM meets Jersey at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in a boys and girls meet; it will be the girls season-opener for the Eagles. EAWR fell to 0-2 on the year.

SCORES AT A GLANCE

WEDNESDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC: Hardin-Calhoun 58, Alton 25

Springfield Lanphier 60, Jersey 48

DUPO CAT CLASSIC: East Alton-Wood River 36, Dupo 19

Roxana 46, Madison 41

COLUMBIA TIPOFF CLASSIC: Marquette Catholic 35, New Athens 27

Columbia 35, Triad 33

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis and Clark 89, Kaskaskia 66

More like this: