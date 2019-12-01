ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Black Friday shopping started in strong fashion Thursday evening after the big Thanksgiving meal and continued through Friday and into Saturday around the region.

Walmart stores in Wood River, Jerseyville and Glen Carbon were extremely busy starting Thursday night. Parking was sparse because the crowds were so enormous. Riverbend region small businesses, along with Target and Best Buy were also packed with shoppers beginning Thursday evening. Businesses in Downtown Alton, Edwardsville and Wood River reported brisk traffic through the weekend.

Shoppers have been looking for “Frozen 2” toys in particular. Other top purchases included sports video games and Apple laptops.

Online and in-store shopping aren’t always completely separate, though. Many people buy things online, only to head to the store to pick them up. Such sales surged 43.2% on Black Friday from a year ago, according to Adobe.

This holiday shopping season may be the most harried in years because it’s the shortest since 2013. Thanksgiving this year fell on the last Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be.

Much is riding on the success of the holiday season’s sales. The U.S. economy is still growing steadily, but gains have slowed since its sizzling start to the year. Economists say strong spending by households is helping to bolster growth and make up for weak confidence among businesses given all the uncertainties about the U.S.-China trade war and other factors.